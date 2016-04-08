Three charged with August burglary in Yorkville

Three men have been charged in connection with a burglary last summer in southwest suburban Yorkville.

On Aug. 5, 2015, deputies responded to a burglary in the 0-100 block of Maple Ridge Lane in Yorkville, according to a statement from the Kendall County sheriff’s office. The burglars took jewelry, electronics and firearms.

The Kendall County state’s attorney’s office charged David Acevedo, 23; Kalem Morton, 18; and Kendall Parker, 19, with one count each of felony residential burglary on March 15, the sheriff’s office said.

Morton, of Naperville, was taken into custody March 30 and ordered held on a $100,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Acevedo, of Plano, and Parker, of Plainfield, were already being held at the Kendall County jail on unrelated charges, the sheriff’s office said. Bond was set at $50,000 for Parker, and Acevedo was also ordered held on a $100,000 bond.