3 men shot in North Lawndale drive-by

Three men were shot Thursday morning in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 10:45 a.m., the trio were on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone in a passing SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chin, left shoulder and thigh; a 19-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen; and a 35-year-old man was hit in the right hand, police said.

They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of Friday morning. The attack was considered gang-related.