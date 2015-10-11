Three shot during fight on party bus in South Loop

Three men were shot during a fight on a party bus early Sunday in the South Loop.

About 3 a.m., a fight broke out on the bus in the 1100 block of South Jefferson and a male pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the left leg, while a 22-year-old man — a documented gang member — was shot in the leg and side, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Another 22-year-old man was shot in the right hand and was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.