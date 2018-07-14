3 vehicles struck by gunfire on I-57

Three vehicles were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning while driving on Interstate 57.

Troopers responded to the shooting that occurred about 3:15 a.m. that involved gunfire coming from a vehicle and hitting the passenger side of three other vehicles on northbound I-57 between 127th and 111th Streets, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were sustained by any of the drivers or passengers in the three vehicles, which were a black Dodge sedan, red Chevrolet sedan and gray Chevrolet sedan, state police said. The shots came from a white Mercedes-Benz car that crashed and was abandoned on the interstate at 111th.

All lanes from 127th to 111th were closed on northbound I-57 from 4:30 to 7:07 a.m., police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.