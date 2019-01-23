Tinley Park middle school reopens after bomb threat, evacuation

A middle school in southwest suburban Tinley Park was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat.

Police were notified of the threat about 10 a.m. at Central Middle School, 18146 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park, according to a statement from the village of Tinley Park. Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs searched the school, but did not find any explosives.

All students were brought to Memorial Elementary School, 6701 179th St., during the evacuation, according to a statement from Community Consolidated School District 146. They were bused back to Central starting at 1:15 p.m. after the police said it was safe to return.

Regular after-school bus service will resume as scheduled, but all after-school and evening activities at Central were canceled Wednesday, district officials said.

Police and school administrators “have begun a rigorous investigation” to identify the person responsible for the threat, District 146 Supt. Jeff Stawick said in a statement.