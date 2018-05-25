Tip leads authorities to 11 pounds of marijuana at Zion home, felony charges

A tip to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force resulted in authorities seizing 11 pounds of marijuana at a north suburban Zion home.

Juan C. Martinez-Cervantes, 21, is facing felony charges of unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The Gang Task Force responded May 5 to the the home in the 3000 block of Emmaus Avenue and met with Martinez-Cervantes, authorities said. Investigators found more than 5,100 grams of marijuana inside the home.

Martinez-Cervantes is being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of posting $7, 500 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was scheduled for June. 13.