Trio charged after cops find over 160 grams of pot, gun during search in Aurora

Three people are facing charges after police uncovered over 160 grams of marijuana and a handgun during a search Wednesday evening in west suburban Aurora.

About 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of Savannah and Arbor drives, according to Aurora police. When they arrived, officers saw a gray Hyundai Accent that matched the description of one of the vehicles used in an apparent drug deal.

The Accent had been left unoccupied with its doors unlocked and its windows rolled down, police said. Purses and cellphones were left on the seats.

While the officers were investigating the Accent, a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo matching the description of the other vehicle used in the drug deal drove toward them, police said. After the driver of the Monte Carlo failed to stop when an officer tried to flag him down, the officer followed the Monte Carlo to his home in the 2900 block of Savannah.

The driver, 21-year-old Guadalupe A. Magana, and one of the passengers, 20-year-old Joshua Martinez, then hopped out of the car and took off on foot, police said. They were taken into custody after a short chase. Two women stayed in the car.

A search of the Monte Carlo uncovered over 160 grams of marijuana and other items commonly associated with drug dealing, police said. Officers also seized a handgun and Xanax pills they tied to Martinez. One of the other passengers, 21-year-old Natalie M. Erickson, was found with cocaine.

Magana, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful manufacture or delivery of cannabis, police said. He also faces misdemeanor charges for not having a valid registration, not having insurance and driving on a suspended license. Information about his next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.

Martinez, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $5,000 awaiting a Wednesday court hearing.

Erickson, of Geneva, was charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said. Information about her next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.

The other woman in the Monte Carlo, a 19-year-old from Elburn, was released without being charged, police said.