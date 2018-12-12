Trio charged with Aurora armed robbery

Two men and a teenage boy are facing felony charges for an armed robbery last week in west suburban Aurora.

Marco Magana, 20; Brandon Alcaraz-Rua, 19; and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with a Class X felony count of armed robbery for the Dec. 7 hold-up near Union and Flagg streets in Aurora, according to a statement from Aurora police.

They are accused of pistol-whipping and robbing an 18-year-old man they knew while they were smoking marijuana together about 4:30 a.m. in a car parked in an alley in the 100 block of North Union, police said.

Some of the investigating officers knew Alcaraz-Rua’s Aurora address “because of past dealings they had with him” and saw the car used in the robbery parked in front of the home, according to police. Magana and the teen were inside the car, while Alcaraz-Rua was inside the home.

All three were taken into custody and charged, police said. The gun used in the robbery and the victim’s cellphone were found inside the car.

Bail for Alcaraz-Rua was set at $1,101,500 for all counts, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. Court information for the other suspects was not immediately available.