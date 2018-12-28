Trio charged with burglary to Beach Park home

Three people have been charged with burglarizing a house Thursday afternoon in north suburban Beach Park.

Authorities were called at 2:15 p.m. for reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 38700 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. The suspects had left the home just before deputies arrived.

Investigators searched the area and spotted a car at Sheridan Road and Crissy Avenue that matched the description of the car driven by the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver pulled into a subdivision upon seeing police and the suspects got out of the car and ran away.

Officers established a perimeter and arrested 19-year-old Tashawn S.C. Robinson of Zion, 19-year-old Tyshawn King of Gurnee and a 17-year-old Waukegan boy, the sheriff’s office said. All three of them were charged with a felony count of residential burglary.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills, while Robinson and King were both taken to the Lake County Jail to await their initial court appearances on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.