Trio robs Aurora jewelry store

Three men robbed a jewelry store last week in west suburban Aurora.

About 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, the trio walked into the Jared store at 1016 N. Route 59 in Aurora with their faces covered, according to a statement from Aurora police.

One of them acted as a lookout while the others “announced the robbery and proceeded to smash two glass display cases,” police said. They then grabbed jewelry from inside the cases and ran away westbound.

One of the suspects who broke the glass was described as a 6-foot-2, 240-pound black man, while the other was described as a 5-foot-10, thin black man, police said. No description was available for the lookout, but all three of them were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 of the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.