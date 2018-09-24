Troopers use opioid antidote to revive driver after Elgin crash

Narcan, the brand name for naloxone hydrochloride, is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. | AP file photo

State troopers used the opioid overdose antidote Narcan to revive a man who crashed into a ditch Sunday in northwest suburban Elgin.

Peter Thomas Klingelhofer, 38, of Wood Dale, was driving a black Chevrolet west on interstate 290 near Mill Road when the car left the roadway and barreled into a ditch, according to Illinois State Police. Responding troopers found Klingelhofer slumped over and unresponsive in the car.

After getting inside the vehicle, the troopers gave Klingelhofer two doses of Narcan before successfully resuscitating him, state police said.

Klingelhofer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment, state police said. He was later arrested for driving under the influence and other traffic violations.

“I’m proud of the men and women of our District and all ISP Troopers working throughout our state keeping our roadways safer,” ISP District 2 Captain Michael J. Kraft said in a statement. “My hope is that this crash and arrest reminds motorists that it is never acceptable to drive impaired, placing yourself and all motorists on our roadways in danger.”