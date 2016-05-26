Our Pledge To You

News

05/26/2016, 04:14am

Two hurt in Fernwood shooting

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood.

The men, ages 20 and 25, were standing outside near 102nd and State at 2:48 a.m. when they heard shots and realized they’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

They were both taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Sun-Times Wire