Two hurt in Fernwood shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood.

The men, ages 20 and 25, were standing outside near 102nd and State at 2:48 a.m. when they heard shots and realized they’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

They were both taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.