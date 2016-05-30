Two men shot in Humboldt Park

Two men were wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting early Monday on the West Side.

The pair, both 18, were walking down a sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Pulaski about 1:30 a.m. when a gunman walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

One was shot in the back and the other in the leg. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Both victims have documented gang ties, police said.