Two men wounded in North Lawndale drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 3:05 p.m., a white-colored sedan passed by in the 3600 block of West Douglas and someone inside the car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition has stabilized.