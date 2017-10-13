2 men wounded, 1 critically, in Hermosa shooting

Two men were shot Friday afternoon in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood.

The men, ages 21 and 30, were walking about 3:30 p.m. when someone drove up, got out of a vehicle in the 4200 block of West Wabansia, and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the left side of his face, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The older man was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.