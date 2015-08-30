Two people shot in West Englewood

Two people were shot in the West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday on the South Side.

About 2:05 a.m., the 24-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were standing outside in the 1800 block of West 59th Street when someone walked up and fired shots at them, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, while the woman was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.