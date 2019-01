Two teenage boys wounded in Waukegan shooting

Two teenagers were wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in north suburban Waukegan.

The boys, whose exact ages weren’t known, were shot in the legs about 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Dugdale Road, according to Waukegan police.

Their injuries weren’t thought to be life-threatening, and both were being treated at a hospital, police said.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating, and a police statement said there isn’t believed to be a threat to the public.