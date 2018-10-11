U.S. Bank branch robbed in Cary

A bank was robbed Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Cary.

About 2:10 p.m., the robber, a white man believed to be about 35 years old, walked into the U.S. bank branch at 25 W. Main St., and gave a teller a note, according to police in the suburb.

The robber, who didn’t take out a gun or imply he had a weapon, was wearing a black hat, gray jacket, black pants and a light-tan backpack, police said.

He was last seen walking away from the bank and might have been driving a black Ford Edge in the direction of Barrington, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call police at (847) 639-2341. Anyone looking to give an anonymous tip can call the McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.