U.S. Bank branch robbed in Downers Grove

Surveillance footage of a man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank branch Thursday in Downers Grove. | FBI Chicago

A bank was robbed Thursday afternoon in west suburban Downers Grove.

FBI special agents responded about 1:30 p.m. to the non-takeover bank robbery at the U.S. Bank branch at 1048 Ogden Ave., according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 160-pound black man between 20 and 30 years old, according to the FBI. He was wearing a black Nike hat, black short-sleeved, button-down shirt, gray tie and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.