A bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.
The robbery happened at 1:12 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 1301 Meijer Road, according to the FBI. A handgun was shown.
The suspect was described as a white man in his late 40s, about 5-foot-11 and 245 pounds, the FBI said. He was balding with white hair, clean shaven and wore a short-sleeve blue polo shirt, black shorts, black gym shoes with white soles and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.