U.S. Bank branch robbed in Rolling Meadows

A photo taken from video surveillance of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery Wednesday in Rolling Meadows. | FBI

A bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

The robbery happened at 1:12 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 1301 Meijer Road, according to the FBI. A handgun was shown.

The suspect was described as a white man in his late 40s, about 5-foot-11 and 245 pounds, the FBI said. He was balding with white hair, clean shaven and wore a short-sleeve blue polo shirt, black shorts, black gym shoes with white soles and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.