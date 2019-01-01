U.S.P.S. worker shot in Elk Grove Village

A U.S. Postal Service worker was shot Monday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

About 6 p.m., the male U.S.P.S. worker was driving east on Brantwood Avenue near Smethwick Lane in a postal vehicle when someone shot him, according to a statement from Elk Grove Village police. The U.S.P.S. worker got out of the vehicle and requested help until a witness called 911.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Witnesses reported a dark sports-utility vehicle was driving away from the scene right after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call police at (847) 357-4100.