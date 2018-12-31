Uninvited guest shoots man in Round Lake Beach home

A man was shot Saturday afternoon by an uninvited guest to a home in north suburban Round Lake Beach.

At 3:30 p.m., following the shooting, the 20-year-old’s family got lost trying to drive him to a hospital and ran into Gurnee police officers at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 132, according to a statement from Round Lake Beach police.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the 20-year-old was shot by someone who crashed a gathering at a home in the 1400 block of Elm Avenue, police said. That person was arguing with the 20-year-old’s brother and fired a gun at the 20-year-old, striking him once in the stomach.

After connecting with Gurnee and Round Lake Beach police, the 20-year-old was taken to Condell Hospital in Libertyville and released hours later, police said. No one was in custody yet.