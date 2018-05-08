Vehicles stolen across North and West Sides: police

Police are warning residents of a string of motor vehicle thefts in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, the Lake View and Roscoe Village neighborhoods on the North Side and the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Five parked vehicles were stolen in the area and one vehicle had the steering column stripped, Chicago Police said.

The thefts occurred:

Between about 7:30 p.m. on April 12 and about 8:15 p.m. on April 13 in the 3400 block of North Harding Avenue;

Between about 3 p.m. on April 13 and about 7:30 p.m. on April 15 in the 3700 block of West School Street;

Between about 10 p.m. on April 23 and about 9:30 p.m. on April 24 in the 3500 block of North Springfield Avenue;

Between about 10 p.m. on April 25 and about noon on April 26 in the 3500 block of North Springfield Avenue;

Between about 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on April 30 in the 3600 block of West Addison;

Between about 11 p.m. Friday and about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of West Roscoe Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.