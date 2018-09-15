Armed man fatally shot by Vernon Hills officer: police

A Vernon Hills police officer fatally shot a man armed with a rifle early Saturday in the northern suburb, according to police.

Officers responded at 1:38 a.m. to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Marimac Lane and met the man in his garage, according to a statement from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

One officer “engaged” with the man who was armed with a rifle “and fired at him,” according to the statement. The man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said. He was treated and released.

An independent investigation into the incident was being conducted by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, according to their statement.

The Lake County Coroner did not immediately release details about the fatality.