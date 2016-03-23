Victims drive to North Side after being shot at in Englewood

A 34-year-old man and 15-year-old boy kept driving on Lake Shore Drive all the way to the North Side after being shot at while Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The two were in a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Loomis a few minutes after 10 a.m. when someone they know pulled up alongside and started shooting at their car, according to Chicago Police.

The victims weren’t struck by the gunfire, but their vehicle was damaged, police said. Both vehicles drove off, and the victims called 911 as they tried to get away.

They got onto the Dan Ryan Expressway and then headed north on Lake Shore Drive until they reached Foster Avenue, police said.

Police said the incident was gang-related.