Video shows scene of fatal police-involved shooting of security guard in Robbins

Illinois State Police officials released dashcam video Tuesday that shows the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting last November that left a security guard dead at a bar in south suburban Robbins.

Just after 4 a.m. Nov. 11, Midlothian police officer Ian Covey shot security guard Jemel Roberson multiple times at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge, 2911 S. Claire Blvd., state police said. Covey was assisting Robbins officers responding to a shooting that left four people injured at the nightclub.

The dashcam footage released Tuesday shows Covey walk into the bar, according to state police. After he steps out of the frame, yelling can be heard before four gunshots are let off.

Roberson, 26, of the Homan Square neighborhood, died from his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Roberson’s killing immediately drew national media attention and sparked protests in the Chicago area.

Covey, a white officer, was placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Roberson, who was black, Midlothian police told the Sun-Times after the incident. The day after the shooting, Roberson’s mother, Beatrice Roberson, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Covey used excessive force during the shooting.

“I don’t know if it was a mistake or not,” Beatrice Roberson told the Sun-Times a day after filing the suit.

“I do want to see justice done,” she noted.

ISP’s Public Integrity Task Force is nearing the conclusion of its investigation into the shooting, which is under review by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, according to a statement released with the dashcam video.

Anyone with information about the incident should call state police at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.