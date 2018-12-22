Wadsworth man charged with felony, misdemeanor for manufacturing child porn

A Wadsworth man was charged Friday with a felony and misdemeanor for the manufacturing of child pornography in the northern suburb.

Joshua Howard, 28, of the 38800 block of Chicago Avenue, was charged with manufacturing child pornography, a Class X felony, as well as criminal sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Howard was suspected of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl, which detectives found to be true through evidence found in an extensive investigation, police said. Authorities found that not only had Howard been having the relationship with the minor, but that he also recorded video and audio of him and her engaging in sexual acts.

Detectives conducted a search warrant on Howard’s home on Friday, taking computer and cellular electronics at that time, police said.

Howard remained held at the Lake County Jail on a $750,000 bail. He was next due in court Jan. 16.

An investigation against Howard remained ongoing, and detectives encouraged anyone with information about him to contact them at (847) 377-4245.