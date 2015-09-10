Wanted man leads officers on South Side chase

A wanted man led police on a chase through the South Side Wednesday night.

At 9:25 p.m., police observed a wanted 21-year-old man in the 7600 block of South State and approached him, police News Affairs Officer Amina Greer said.

As the officers approached, the man pointed a weapon at them. The police shot at the man, but did not hit him, Greer said.

The man drove away from the scene. He was later located in the 9500 block of Halsted, Greer said. A weapon was recovered.

Charges against him were pending Thursday morning, Greer said.