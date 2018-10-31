Wanted sex offender arrested in Waukegan

A wanted sex offender was taken into custody Tuesday at a north suburban Waukegan home.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 27 charging 24-year-old Arturo G. Torres II with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Detectives had identified him as the father of a child birthed by a 16-year-old girl when he was 22.

Torres was also wanted for failure to appear in court after he skipped court for an outstanding residential burglary charge while avoiding arrest for the sexual abuse charge, the sheriff’s office said. He was additionally charged with failure to report a change of address by a sexual offender.

He was previously convicted of indecent solicitation of a child and child pornography involving a 13-year-old victim when he was 19, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

Investigators eventually learned that Torres was staying at a home in the 600 block of Baldwin Avenue in Waukegan and took him into custody there without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

He remained in custody at the Lake County Jail on $2 million bail, according to the sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 14.