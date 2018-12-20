Wanted sexual offender from Zion arrested in Ohio

The Lake County sheriff’s office credited community tips for leading authorities to a wanted sexual offender from Zion who was found hiding out in Ohio.

Keanu C. Gibson, 23, was wanted on a $1 million failure to appear warrant for criminal sexual abuse, burglary and violating the sexual offender registry, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Additionally, he was sought on a separate $1 million warrant for escape.

The sheriff’s office noted that community tips sent in response to a “Wanted Wednesday” social media post helped lead officials to Gibson. On Dec. 12, the sheriff’s office’s warrants team received a tip that Gibson had left Illinois to avoid being taken into custody.

Members of the warrants team and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force later arrested Gibson after learning that he was living at a home in the 2000 block of Palisades Drive in Dayton, Ohio, according to the sheriff’s office.