Teenager charged in fatal Lake County crash

A 17-year-old has been charged in a fatal 2018 crash in north suburban Warren Township.

The juvenile was charged Saturday with improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following the July 28 crash that killed a 70-year-old woman, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The 17-year-old, who lives in Round Lake Beach, was driving a vehicle on Route 45 north of West Cottage Avenue when he crossed into the wrong lane and collided with a vehicle driven by Katherine Lewis, of Grayslake, the sheriff’s office and Lake County coroner’s office said at the time.

Lewis was taken to Condell Medical Center, where she died the next morning, authorities said. The juvenile was treated for minor injuries.

The 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in Waukegan at 9 a.m. April 11.