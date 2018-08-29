Waukegan bank robber also suspected in Zion attempt: FBI

Surveillance image of the man suspected of robbing a bank Aug. 28 at the PNC Bank branch at 1802 Belvidere Road in Waukegan. | FBI

A man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan is also suspected of an attempted heist Saturday in Zion.

Tuesday’s robbery happened at 2:34 p.m. at the PNC Bank branch at 1802 Belvidere Road in Waukegan, according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 50s with black hair, a medium build and a medium complexion, the FBI said. He wore a long-sleeved plaid shirt and jeans.

The same man was suspected in an attempted robbery at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at another PNC branch at 2900 Sheridan Road in Zion, authorities said. In that incident he was wearing dark pants and a short-sleeved flannel shirt.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to his arrest, the FBI said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.