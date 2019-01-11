Man facing murder charge in death of 4-year-old Waukegan girl

A man accused of battering a 4-year-old girl in north suburban Waukegan has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder following the girl’s death last year, according to authorities.

Johnathan Fair, 19, was initially charged with aggravated battery to a child after he brought the girl, identified as Skyler Mendez, to Vista Medical Center East last Dec. 13 and said she had suffered a head injury when she fell at their apartment, according to Waukegan police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the girl’s mother was not home at the time the girl was hurt.

Mendez died four days later at Lurie Children’s Hospital from multiple injuries caused by child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Tuesday, Fair was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the girl’s death, the Lake County state’s attorney’s office said.

Fair was ordered held on $5 million bail at his initial hearing in December, according to Lake County sheriff’s office records.

He was being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of posting bond as of Friday night.