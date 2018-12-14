Waukegan man charged with battery after 4-year-old girl hospitalized

A Waukegan man has been charged with hurting a 4-year-old girl after she was brought to a hospital Thursday night in the north suburb.

About 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to Vista Medical Center East when the girl’s mother and 19-year-old Johnathan Fair brought the girl in for treatment after she suffered a head injury at their apartment in the 1600 block of Sunset Avenue, according to Waukegan police.

The girl remained in critical condition on Friday, police said.

Officers were initially told the girl fell, but an investigation determined her injuries were caused by physical abuse, police said. Fair was identified as the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, who wasn’t home at the time the girl was injured.

Fair was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery to a child, police said. His bail was set at $5 million and his next court date was set for Jan. 9.