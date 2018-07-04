Waukegan man charged with selling homemade fireworks on social media

Explosives found in Janko Armanov’s possession were secured by the Waukegan Bomb Squad | Lake County Sheriff’s Office

A Waukegan man was charged Tuesday with selling illegal explosive devices on social media in Lake County.

Janko Armanov, 30, was arrested after undercover detectives organized the purchase of 100 ‘half-sticks’ of fireworks from him on social media and found another 40 explosive devices in his possession, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Waukegan Bomb Squad secured the devices, which contained an amount of explosive powder equivalent to a half-stick of dynamite, officials said.

“These homemade fireworks could have resulted in someone getting seriously injured or killed,” said Sheriff Mark Curran, “We remind the community to leave the fireworks to the professionals while enjoying Independence Day celebrations.”

Armanov was charged with felony unlawful use of an explosive substance. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Thursday, officials said.