Waukegan man shot in possible domestic dispute

A man was found shot early Friday in north suburban Waukegan.

At about 6 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a multi-family home in the 900 block of South Jackson Street and found the 47-year-old shot on the porch, according to Waukegan police.

The man was taken to a hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. Investigators believe the shooting was related to a domestic incident, but did not provide additional information.