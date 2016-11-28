Waukegan motel robbed by 2 men

Two men robbed a motel early Sunday in north suburban Waukegan.

About 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Crosslands motel at 1177 S. Northpoint Blvd. for a report of a robbery, according to Waukegan police.

Officers were told that two men in their 20s wearing hoodies jumped off the counter and pushed down an employee to take money from the motel, police said. A weapon was not shown or implied in the robbery and the employee was not injured.

The men ran off and were last seen in a white vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 360-9001.