Waukegan woman charged with murder in husband’s stabbing death

A woman has been charged with stabbing her husband to death last week inside their north suburban Waukegan home.

Ayesha Siddiqui was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree murder for the death of 38-year-old Raoof Siddiqui, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

Authorities got a call at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20 from Ayesha Siddiqui, who said she had just stabbed her husband inside their home in the 4400 block of Swallowtail Drive, police said.

Officers arrived at the home to see her driving away in a black SUV, police said. Police pursued the SUV east on Belvidere Road until it came to a stop near the intersection with Knight Avenue.

Ayesha Siddiqui was taken into custody and was brought to a hospital with “serious, self-inflicted injuries,” police said. Her 38-year-old husband was found dead inside the home.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified him as Raoof Siddiqui. The preliminary results of an autopsy indicated he died of sharp force trauma, but toxicology testing was pending and the investigation into his death was ongoing.

Ayesha Siddiqui was taken from a hospital to the Lake County Jail for a bail hearing on Wednesday, police said. She was ordered held on $3 million bail and her next court date was scheduled for Dec. 26.