West Chicago death investigated as homicide

The death of a 26-year-old man in west suburban West Chicago is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities are investigating the death of West Chicago resident Alexander Nicolas in the 600 block of East Forest Avenue as a homicide, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office and West Chicago police.

Police initially announced the death investigation on Friday and said the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force was assisting.

Authorities did not release further details about the investigation, including the date, time and circumstances of the attack or the cause of Nicolas’ death.

The coroner’s office and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said the investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.