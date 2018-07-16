West Chicago man charged with selling kilos of heroin to undercover officers

A man has been charged with selling kilograms of heroin with to undercover officers in suburban West Chicago.

Oscar Paniagua, 57, was charged with two felony counts of possession and intent to sell drugs, and was held on $300,000 bond, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, West Chicago undercover police officers set up a fake drug deal with Paniagua, in which they were sold three kilograms of heroin, the state’s attorney’s office said.

After Paniagua was arrested, officers recovered another two kilograms of heroin from his home and another kilogram of what was through to be fentanyl, prosecutors said. The drugs had an estimated street value of over $900,000.

The charges against Paniagua are “class x” felonies, which are punishable by up to 15 to 60 years in prison. His next court date is Aug. 6.