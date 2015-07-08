West suburban man convicted of injuring infant in 2011

A west suburban man was found guilty Wednesday of severely injuring an infant who lived in his home in 2011.

Nicholas E. Glucksmann, 52, was convicted of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery to a child following a bench trial before Judge John Barsanti, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On April 16, 2011, Glucksmann and his girlfriend took an infant who lived in their household to the emergency room after the child began to lose consciousness at their Batavia home, prosecutors said.

Doctors determined that the child suffered head injuries, including brain trauma and bleeding in the eyes, prosecutors said.

Police were called to interview Glucksmann, who said the child fell off a bed and onto the floor at their home in the 300 block of South Batavia Avenue, authorities said.

Doctors said the child’s injuries were not consistent with his account, prosecutors said. The child continues to recover, and is expected to live a normal life.

Glucksmann, now of the 1000 block of James Court in Wheaton, faces a minimum sentence of six years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 27, the state’s attorney’s office said. He will also be required to register in accordance with the Illinois’ Violence Against Children Registration Act.