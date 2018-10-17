West suburban university placed on lockdown following domestic violence report

A Concordia University campus in west suburban River Forest has been placed in a lockdown following reports of a domestic violence situation.

At 6:15 p.m., River Forest police arrived to a 911 call about a domestic violence incident in the campus, according to university spokesman Eric Matanyi. About four minutes later, a lockdown was announced throughout the school and remained in place as of 8 p.m.

Police were on the scene investigating the incident, Matanyi said. Immediate details on the domestic situation were not available.