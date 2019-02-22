Wheaton PD: Woman, 40, tries to lure Edison Middle School student

Wheaton police are warning residents about a woman who offered an Edison Middle School student candy Thursday afternoon in the west suburb.

About 3:15 p.m., the child was walking home from school in the area of Elm Street and Naperville Road when the 40-year-old woman pulled up in a newer model silver minivan, according to a news release from Wheaton police.

The 40-year-old asked whether the child wanted candy and was turned down, police said. She then drove away east on Elm Street.

Anyone with information on the attempted child luring is asked to call Wheaton police at (630) 260-2077.