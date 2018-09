Person shot to death in Whiting, Ind.

A person died from a gunshot wound Saturday night in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called at 11:50 p.m. to the 2600 block of White Oak Avenue in Whiting and found a male gunshot victim, according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner.

The person was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, the coroner said. Their death was ruled a homicide.

Whiting police did not immediately release details about the shooting.

The coroner withheld the identify and age of the victim.