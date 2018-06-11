Woman, 18, seriously wounded in Zion shooting

A woman was seriously wounded in a shooting early Saturday in north suburban Zion.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight in the 2900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.

They found the 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest at the rear of a home in the block, police said. She was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious condition. She remained hospitalized Monday.

When officers arrived, numerous adults and juveniles were leaving a party in the block, police said. Investigators believe someone or several people fired multiple rounds at the partygoers as they stood outside.

No one else was hurt.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 746-4110, or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.