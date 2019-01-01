Woman, 18, shot during New Year’s Eve party in NW Indiana

An 18-year-old woman was shot during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Gary, Indiana.

At 10:31 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of East 15th Avenue, where the woman had a single gunshot wound in her hip, according to a statement from Gary police.

Witnesses informed officers that they were at a New Year’s Eve party inside a residence and heard gunshots, police said. They then noticed she was struck by a bullet that came from an unknown direction.

The 18-year-old was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital, where she underwent surgery, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

Gary police were investigating the shooting.