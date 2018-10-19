Woman, 2 men charged with trafficking guns, drugs in northwest Indiana

Three northwest Indiana residents have been indicted on federal gun and drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana announced the 14-count indictment Friday against 30-year-old Aaron Baxter of Michigan City, 34-year-old Joseph Taylor of Gary and 36-year-old Susanne Tincher of Michigan City.

All three of them are charged with conspiracy to buy firearms from a federally licensed seller through misrepresentation, prosecutors said. Tincher is accused of making at least four gun purchases with the knowledge that she was buying firearms for people who could not legally purchase them for themselves.

In one instance, Tincher bought guns from a store and Taylor – under Baxter’s direction – sold two of them the same day to undercover officers, according to prosecutors.

The indictment also charges Baxter and Taylor with dealing “highly pure methamphetamine” and Taylor with dealing cocaine, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Both men were also charged with possession of firearms by felons.