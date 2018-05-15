Woman, 23, causes head-on crash driving drunk down one-way road in Riverside

A 23-year-old woman was charged Friday after drunkenly driving the wrong way down a one-way road and hitting a car head-on in west suburban Riverside.

Stephanie Duncan, of Berwyn, was traveling northbound on Barrypoint Road, a one-way southbound road, from Barrypoint Bridge when she crossed into the wrong lane. Duncan then weaved in and out of the lane until, at 9:07 p.m., she crashed her 2017 Jeep Latitude into another vehicle, according to Riverside Police.

Duncan struck a a 2014 Hyundai Accent head-on in the intersection of Barrypoint Road and Burling Road, a one-way northeast bound road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Duncan sitting in her vehicle, which had been badly damaged. Duncan appeared disoriented, smelled of alcohol and had visible injuries, police said.

Witnesses told police that they saw Duncan was speeding down the road before crossing into the wrong lane and losing control of her car while rounding a curve, police said.

The Hyundai, driven by a 22-year-old woman from Berwyn, sustained significant damage and the woman suffered minor injuries from the crash. She was treated at the scene and released, police said.

Duncan was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood to be treated for injuries, which appeared to be minor. Officers administered a portable breath test at the hospital, which Duncan failed.

After being treated for her injuries, she was released into police custody about 3 a.m. Saturday. She was charged with drunk driving, improper lane usage, driving in the wrong lane, speeding and not having vehicle insurance, police said.