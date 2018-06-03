Woman, 25, shot to death in South Chicago Heights

A 25-year-old woman was shot to death Saturday morning in South Chicago Heights.

Nicole De Leon was fatally shot at 9:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Chicago Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She lived in the same block as the shooting.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found De Leon died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

South Chicago Heights police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.