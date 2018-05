Woman, 33, grazed in Englewood

A 33-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet Saturday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The woman suffered a graze wound to her right foot at 10:12 p.m. in the 5800 block of South May, according to Chicago Police. The incident is believed to have been domestic in nature.

She refused medical treatment, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.